New state plan to help residents resolve civil legal problems getting released

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Several members of the Michigan Supreme Court and Michigan’s “Justice For All” task force will release a new plan to help more state residents resolve civil legal problems.

Chief Justice McCormack and Justice Zahra will release these new details at 3pm on Tuesday.

Officials say, the new plan will cover eviction, access to public benefits, and barriers to unemployment, family law disputes like parenting time or custody and elder abuse, among others.

The goal is to try and achieve 100% meaningful access to information and resources for residents within the states civil justice system.