Schools move forward without state funding

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The wait for an approved state budget continues, and schools around Michigan are moving forward without knowing how much funding they’ll get this year.

Students at Horizon Elementary School say they’re excited to get started. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she is determined to solve one very important issue as soon as possible.

“This is the first year in nine years that we don’t have a budget before the school year started,” Whitmer said, “and it is creating a lot of stress in every district across our state.”

Whitmer’s original budget proposal in March included more than $500 million for Michigan’s schools. If passed, it would have provided more money for at-risk student and children with special needs.

The state legislature rejected that proposal months later. School officials continued business as usual after the July 1 start of the official academic year.

“They don’t have any idea what they should be working with and yet they’ve already been forced to run a 12th of their budget without real information or investment,” Whitmer said.

Republicans made their own proposal in May that did include funding for schools. Whitmer says she doesn’t see a path forward with it.

“We’ve not seen a real alternative come out of the Republican leaders yet,” she says. “I introduced the budget many months ago back in March, and there’s not a real substantive alternative to be talking about yet.”

Whitmer says she is still open to finding a solution that satisfies both sides and gets the money to the children and educators who need it most.