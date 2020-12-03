State committee on health policy clears bill on post-psychiatric care suicides

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – Inside the state capitol, the committee on health policy approves a bill that would require investigations into suicides or suspicious deaths that take place within 48 hours of someone being released from a psychiatric treatment facility.

Senate minority leader Jim Ananich released a statement in support of the bill, saying he’s grateful that so many other state lawmakers are on board with this legislation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide – there is help available. The number for the national suicide prevention life-line is 1 800-273-8255 and help is available 24 hours a day.