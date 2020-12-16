State oversight committee to subpoena election information from two clerks

LANSING, Mi. (WLNS) – The state house oversight committee is now expanding its investigation into the election within the metro Detroit area.

Lawmakers officially issued subpoenas to the city clerks of Detroit and Livonia for information related to the election. This will include hard drives, surveillance footage and data storage devices like USB drives.

In a statement, House Oversight Chair Matt Hall, R-Marshall, said lawmakers need to review plans and outlines for absent counter voting in Detroit and Livonia, as well as poll worker training procedures, qualified voter file information and other material.