State of Michgian releases update on Flat Rock gas leak

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State Emergency Operations Center released an update on the Flat Rock Gas leak.

Last week, an “unknown odor” was detected in Wanye County and the city of Flat Rock.

Ford on discovered “what originally looked to be a relatively small leak in a pipe that carries gasoline used to fuel vehicles built at the plant,” said Bob Holycross, Ford’s vice president of sustainability, environment and safety engineering. But on Friday, the company “determined that the scale of the fuel leak was much larger, and that Ford is the likely source of the problem in Flat Rock, for which we apologize,” he said.

State organizations monitored the air for gasoline-related vapors, as well as the sewers.

“As the screening progresses, MDHHS will move forward in an organized manner that will allow the most efficient reintroduction of people to their homes while ensuring the protection of human health. MDHHS expect to move through both zones starting in lower impacted areas and progressing to the highest impacted area as per typical spill site response,” the Center said in a press release.

EGLE and EPA are investigating how gasoline entered the sewers by running a camera through Ford’s sewer lines.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.