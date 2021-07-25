State of Michigan orders Enbridge retrieve anchor left between Line 5 pipelines

(WLNS) — The State of Michigan has ordered Enbridge Energy to remove an anchor from a ship, after it was left between the Line 5 Twin Oil Pipelines.

Those pipes are on the lake bed below the straits of Mackinac. Because of a potential risk for an oil spill on the Great Lakes, ships are not allowed to drop anchors in the area.

Enbridge said the anchor was left behind by a maintenance contractor working on Line 5, and that there’s no risk to the pipeline.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said Enbridge notified EGLE it is creating a plan to get the anchor, and will have it removed within days.