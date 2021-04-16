State of Michigan to invest $4 million for clean slate program

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state of Michigan is now investing $4 million to assist people in signing up for its new “clean slate program” which will wipe away certain past criminal convictions off of their records.

Supporters of the program say getting those convictions set aside will allow up to one million Michiganders to apply for housing, jobs and even schools without facing discrimination over past crimes for which they have already served their time.

State officials say, people who have had their records expunged have seen an 11% increase in employment and a 25% increase in average income over just a two year time frame.

6 news has learned that the funding will go to all 16 “Michigan Works” agencies around the state so it can be managed at the local level.