State offering flood damage guidance

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The active weather is now prompting the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services to send out advice to Michiganders, if their property gets damaged by storms, especially flooding.

For example, if you experienced damage, they recommend calling the claims hotline of your insurance company with your policy number handy.

Not all insurance companies cover flood damage, but it should always be mentioned since it could impact the claim.

In addition, there’s a chance that your auto insurance provider will cover flood damage to vehicles.

Officials also suggest documenting all damage with photos, and keep receipts if supplies are purchased because they could be reimbursed.