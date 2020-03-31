State officials announce 7,615 cases, 259 deaths from COVID-19 in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials are reporting 7,615 cases and 259 deaths in the state of Michigan due to COVID-19.

The first two Michigan cases were announced on Tuesday, March 10 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan is among the top 5 states in the U.S. with the most coronavirus cases. According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus tracker, Michigan ranks third in the country with 7,615 cases behind New York and New Jersey.

The state of Michigan now has more confirmed COVID-19 cases than the entire state of California, as of 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31.

The metro-Detroit area is a highly concentrated area for positive coronavirus cases, carrying more than 80 percent of the entire state’s cases among Wayne, Macomb and Oakland Counties.

On March 28, a U.S. surgeon general referred to the city of Detroit as one of the nation’s hot spots for coronavirus.

The city of Detroit has 1,801 cases of COVID-19 with 52 deaths. Wayne County and Detroit are combined in the following bar chart, bringing Wayne County’s case total to 3,195.

The top five counties in Michigan with confirmed coronavirus cases are:

Wayne Oakland Macomb Washtenaw Genesee

It has been just over one week since Gov. Whitmer announced Executive Order, “Stay Home, Stay Safe,” closing all non-essential businesses for the next three weeks relative to the date of the announcement, March 23.

The executive order also mandated that only businesses with essential employees may have their workers report on-site.

In Ingham and Barry-Eaton Counties, essential workers are now required to fill out health questionnaires and take their temperatures prior to entering the work building.

This week, the governor is expected to make the announcement to close all K-12 schools for the rest of the school year.

Across the country and the state of Michigan, hospitals are facing a shortage of personal protective equipment. Many hospitals have set up drop-off sites for N95 masks, gowns and gloves.

Here in East Lansing, the Michigan State University Chinese Faculty club has raised more than $30,000 for personal protective equipment to help fight coronavirus. If you would like to donate to Greater Lansing hospitals fighting coronavirus, visit the GoFundMe page here.