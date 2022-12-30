LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A traffic stop turned into a weapons bust early Friday morning.
Just a little past midnight, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post stopped a car at the intersection of Waverly Road and Jolly Road in Delta Township.
Troopers allegedly found a 16-year-old driver with multiple guns.
The teen was arrested on concealed weapon, stolen firearm, and felony firearm charges.
A 24-year-old passenger was also arrested for similar charges.
The adult is being lodged in the Eaton County Jail. The teen was turned over to their parents for the time being.