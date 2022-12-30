LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A traffic stop turned into a weapons bust early Friday morning.

Just a little past midnight, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post stopped a car at the intersection of Waverly Road and Jolly Road in Delta Township.

Troopers allegedly found a 16-year-old driver with multiple guns.

The teen was arrested on concealed weapon, stolen firearm, and felony firearm charges.

A 24-year-old passenger was also arrested for similar charges.

The adult is being lodged in the Eaton County Jail. The teen was turned over to their parents for the time being.