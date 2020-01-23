State police employees honored for dedication and service

LANSING (WLNS):

Michigan State Police (MSP) Director Col. Joe Gasper today recognized a trooper, motor carrier officer and civilian for their dedication and service in the 2019 year.

Tpr. Evan Alkema was recgonized as the 2019 Dr. Carl A. Gerstacker Trooper of the Year, MC Inv. Justin Streichert as the 2019 Motor Carrier Officer of the Year and Ms. Sarah Leist as the 2019 Floyd R. Bell Jr. Civilian of the Year.

“Each of these three individuals is a shining example of the selfless and positive work your State Police is doing every single day in communities across Michigan,” said Gasper. “It makes me incredibly proud to recognize these employees for their efforts and to work alongside them in service to the state.”

The three received their awards at a special ceremony at the MSP Training Academy.

Trooper of the Year

Alkema currently serves as a field training officer, drug recognition expert and a standardized field sobriety test instructor.He is among the highest performers in traffic and criminal complaint activity at his post.

Alkema enlisted with the MSP in 2014 graduating as a member of the 127th Trooper Recruit School. Prior to serving at the Wayland Post, he served at the Houghton Lake Post.

Motor Carrier Officer of the Year

The Motor Carrier Officer of the Year Award recognizes the MSP motor carrier officer who symbolizes outstanding professional ethics, dedication to duty and concern for giving back to their community.

Streichert currently serves as a field training officer, recruiter and large truck and bus instructor, in addition to his daily duties as a motor carrier investigator.

Streichert enlisted with the MSP in 2011, graduating as a member of the 17th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School.

Civilian of the Year

Ms. Sarah Leist of the Intelligence Operations Division was named Civilian of the Year.

The MSP Civilian of the Year Award is named in honor of the late Floyd R. Bell Jr., a 42-year employee of the MSP.

Leist serves as a departmental analyst for the Michigan Intelligence Operations Center in the Seventh District where she’s helped develop drug enforcement cases, assisted in cold case homicide investigations and played a pivotal role in more than 15 human trafficking operations.



