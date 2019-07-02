State police encourage emergency kits for July 4th travel

The Michigan State Police are encouraging motorists to place an emergency preparedness kit in their vehicles if they plan to travel for the Fourth of July.
“Emergency planning is too often overlooked when planning summer travel,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan of the Michigan State Police.
The kit should include a hand-crank radio, hand-crank flashlight, cell phone charger, blanket, extra clothes, jumper cables, tire repair kit and pump.
Additionally, the MSP recommends having a map and familiarizing yourself with the destination instead of only relying on cell phones or GPS for navigation.
Never let the fuel tank get below half full because power outages may prevent you from refueling.
Monitor the weather forecast along the route and know the weather-related emergencies that are common to your destination.
Develop an emergency plan for everyone traveling in your group and designate an out-of-area emergency contact in case your group is separated.
Also, be sure to know safe shelter locations and evacuation routes at campgrounds, hotels or resorts.
