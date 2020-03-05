State police investigate a deceased person in a vehicle fire

Jackson, Mich — (WLNS)

Michigan State Police from the Jackson Post have found that the likely victim in a vehicle fire that occurred Wednesday is a 32-year-old male from Elkhart, Indiana.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m Wednesday when troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Jackson Post were dispatched to a vehicle fire in the 3400 block of N. Sandstone Road in Jackson County. After the fire was extinguished by the Sandstone Township Fire Department, a deceased person was located in the vehicle.

The MSP is working with the family to obtain a more definitive identification and, until that time, no identity will be released. Foul play is suspected, and the investigation will continue. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Persons with information should call the MSP Jackson Post Detective Bureau at (517) 780-4580