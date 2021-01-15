State police investigate deadly crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Michigan State Police say they’re investigating a deadly crash in Jackson County last night, that happened on West Michigan Ave near Callahan Rd.

According to officials, troopers were notified of the crash shortly at 11:30 P.M., only one vehicle wqs involed.

Those on scene say the only person in the car, a 39-year-old male from Homer, MI, died on at the crash site as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Parma-Sandstone Fire Department, and Jackson County Ambulance.

