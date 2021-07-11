State police investigate officer-involved shooting in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 37-year-old Owosso man dead yesterday in Shiawassee County.

The shooting took place at 6:21 p.m. in Bennington Township on Brewer Road near Morrice Road.

According to an MSP press release a trooper was dispatched to investigate a man acting unusual while walking.

MSP says the trooper contacted the victim and he became combative. The trooper then used a taser, but it was ineffective. The victim reached for a weapon and fired at the trooper. The trooper attempted to separate the subject from the weapon but the victim aimed the weapon at the trooper. The trooper then returned fire at the victim fatally wounding him. The trooper was not injured.

MSP says the First District Investigative Response Team, MSP Forensic Science Laboratory, and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene yesterday, and the incident is still under investigation.

The trooper involved is on administrative leave until the end of the investigation.

An MSP spokesperson told 6 News the name of the victim is expected to be released tomorrow.