State police investigate two officer-involved shootings in Jackson Video

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- - State police are investigating two officer-involved shootings in one mid-Michigan city that happened within days of each other.

Investigators have their hands full with the two investigations. The latest one was triggered on Saturday night by a shooting on Mansion Street near Francis Street in Jackson.

A Jackson police officer shot a 29-year-old man in the neck as he held his mother at knifepoint. The suspect made a Facebook live video as it was happening. Police say the man had stabbed his mother in the back before the officer fired his weapon.

"His mother was clearly wounded," Michigan State Police Lieutenant Darren Green said. "So the officers, we know, felt like if they didn't take that appropriate action at that time, the mother might have been...killed by her son or he might have come after one of the officers with a knife."

The mother and son were both taken to Henry Ford Hospital that night. MSP stepped in to conduct a criminal investigation into the shooting. The officer who shot the suspect is currently on leave. Green says the video, among other things, will help determine if the officer made the right decision in the heat of the moment.

"Regardless of agencies," Green said, "there's very strict rules and policies for when we can use that level of force. It's got to be a life-threatening emergency."

The other shooting happened a week ago on Monday. Jackson police were responding to a call about a domestic dispute at an apartment complex. They say 29-year-old Joey Ramirez fired shots at officers before they fired back. He died at the scene.

Even though two officer-involved shootings in a week is out of the ordinary, Green says he doesn't think it's the start of a new trend.

"It's maybe coincidental and they tend to run in...waves, I guess," Green said. "There might not be another officer-involved shooting down in Jackson for the next several months or a year or so. You know, that would be [the] Jackson Police Department's hope."