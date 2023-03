CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police said two people were found shot in Charlotte Friday morning.

State police said troopers were dispatched to a home on W. Five Point Hwy for a call of shots fired. When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

At this time, MSP said the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the public.

