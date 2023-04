(Photo/MSP Third District on Twitter)

FLINT, Mich. (WLNS) — A small plane lost power in Flint today, landing on railroad tracks in the area of Linden and Bristol roads, near the airport.

According to a tweet from Michigan State Police Third District, MSP in Flint are investigating the crash.

The tweet did not specify when the plane crash occurred.

Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

All traffic on the affected railroad line has been stopped temporarily.