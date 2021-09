CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State Police trooper from the Lansing post arrested two 18-year-olds after a traffic stop in Clinton County. This happened on Saturday, Sept. 4.

After an investigation, state police said an 18-year-old from Lansing was arrested for CCW, felony firearm, and possession of cocaine.

An 18-year from Eaton Rapids was also arrested from CCW, felony firearm, and a stolen firearm.