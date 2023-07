Michigan State Police are looking for this missing woman, Theresa Slavic, of Brighton. (Michigan State Police)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman from Brighton.

According to the police, Theresa Slavic, 57, was last seen on Monday, July 10 in Pinckney, Livingston County. Police say she was driving a black 2013 Mercedes SUV

If you have any information about her location you are asked to call Michigan State Police at 810-227-1051.