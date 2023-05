HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan State Police trooper found a 21-year-old female driver in possession of a handgun without a license for carrying a concealed weapon on Tuesday morning.

The discovery of the handgun came after a traffic stop in Howell Township at around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, in which a trooper from MSP’s Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle for improper lane driving.

After investigating, the trooper discovered the handgun.

The investigation is ongoing, MSP reported.