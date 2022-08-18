OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WLNS) – Attorneys gave their final statements Thursday as county prosecutors’ enforcement of the state abortion ban faces legal challenges.

The last two days have been filled with testimony from physicians and experts as state attorneys press an Oakland County judge to approve a preliminary injunction.

While lawyers opposing the motion said this tactic is an overreach, the state argues the ban will put doctors in an awkward spot.

“It creates the significant area of concern whereas the standard of care which physicians are accustomed to and trained to perform could potential, by meeting that standard of care, physicians could be exposed to criminal liability,” said physician Dr. Diana Nordlund.

Dr. Nordlund was one of the physicians called by the state to share the pressure doctors are facing as the future of abortion remains murky. The hearings surround the request for a preliminary injunction on county enforcement of the state’s abortion ban as its constitutionality is argued in court.

Attorneys representing the governor’s office said enforcement while the ban is reviewed would cause “irreparable harm” for both doctors and women seeking reproductive care.

“Some women are upset and angry because they are precluded from consulting with their doctors about one of the most intimate and germaine issues in a woman’s life, which is when and how to become a mother,” said Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi.

Attorney David Kallman is representing Jackson County prosecutor Gerry Jarzynka and another county prosecutor included in the restraining order. Kallman said the injunction motion is an overreach and is an attempt to change the law outside of the legislature. He said the motion also overreaches into who is impacted by the block. He said it only effects the governor, not the state.

“Well, Dr. Bagdasarian and MDHHS are not parties to this case. The governor is and beyond that it’s not a question that they don’t know how to advise, they just don’t want to advise and there’s a big difference,” Kallman said.