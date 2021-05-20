State releases student recovery plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Whitmer is now pushing forward a new strategy to help students get their academic careers back on track once the pandemic is finally over.

She released the “MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery” plan and her office says that it provides a blueprint for schools and districts to supply post-pandemic resources to their students.

6 News has learned it covers a number of topics to address challenges involving wellness, academics, school culture and climate, family and community engagement, and postsecondary education.

Governor Whitmer added “This blueprint will not only help local education leaders address immediate challenges, but will also move the state towards an education system that works better for all of our children.”