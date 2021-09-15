State Rep. accuses fellow lawmaker of domestic abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– State Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township, has been accused of domestic abuse by State Rep. Mari Manoogian, D- Bloomfield Hills.

In a statement from the Speaker of the House, Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, said Michigan State Police are investigating.

“I will always prioritize the safety of state legislators and those who are serving their community at the state Capitol. Once I learned of this situation, I took immediate action. Going forward, the House is honoring Rep. Manoogian’s request for privacy while others look into the allegations,” said Wenworth in a statement. Speaker of the House, Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell

Wentworth also says that there were “committee changes” yesterday. “Once I learned of this situation, I took immediate action. Going forward, the House is honoring Rep. Manoogian’s request for privacy while others look into the allegations. “

According to the Michigan House of Representatives website, Steve Marino isn’t listed as the chair of the House Commerce and Tourism Committee, or even a member. Rep. Marino also isn’t listed as the vice chair or a member of the Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee.

Rep. Manoogian issued a statement about Rep. Marino being removed from his committee assignments:

“The unfortunate reality is that many people in our society have experienced domestic abuse, which often

comes from someone we would never expect,” Manoogian said. “None of us are immune to a volatile

relationship, regardless of our career. It can happen right here in our legislature, where abuse of power and threats to ruin a colleague’s reputation, as well as threats of public shaming, can be used to intimidate fellow members of the legislature. I am asking for privacy as I take steps to ensure my safety while I continue to represent my district and do the work of the people.” Rep. Mari Manoogian, D-Bloomfield Hills

The Democratic House Leader, Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, also issued a statement:

“I stand by Rep. Manoogian and her request for privacy. Our caucus is acutely aware of the challenges that come with being a female elected official and will not tolerate any threats of abuse, retribution and public embarrassment that are used to intimidate women.” The Democratic House Leader, Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township

Rep. Marino was voted into the house in November of 2016 and represents parts of Macomb and Clinton counties.

6 News reached out to Rep. Marino for comment, but has not heard back yet.