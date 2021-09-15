State Rep. accuses fellow lawmaker of domestic abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– State Rep. Steve Marino, R-Harrison Township, has been accused of domestic abuse by State Rep. Mari Manoogian, D- Bloomfield Hills.
In a statement from the Speaker of the House, Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell, said Michigan State Police are investigating.
“I will always prioritize the safety of state legislators and those who are serving their community at the state Capitol. Once I learned of this situation, I took immediate action. Going forward, the House is honoring Rep. Manoogian’s request for privacy while others look into the allegations,” said Wenworth in a statement.Speaker of the House, Jason Wentworth, R-Farwell
Wentworth also says that there were “committee changes” yesterday. “Once I learned of this situation, I took immediate action. Going forward, the House is honoring Rep. Manoogian’s request for privacy while others look into the allegations. “
According to the Michigan House of Representatives website, Steve Marino isn’t listed as the chair of the House Commerce and Tourism Committee, or even a member. Rep. Marino also isn’t listed as the vice chair or a member of the Local Government and Municipal Finance Committee.
Rep. Manoogian issued a statement about Rep. Marino being removed from his committee assignments:
“The unfortunate reality is that many people in our society have experienced domestic abuse, which oftenRep. Mari Manoogian, D-Bloomfield Hills
comes from someone we would never expect,” Manoogian said. “None of us are immune to a volatile
relationship, regardless of our career. It can happen right here in our legislature, where abuse of power and threats to ruin a colleague’s reputation, as well as threats of public shaming, can be used to intimidate fellow members of the legislature. I am asking for privacy as I take steps to ensure my safety while I continue to represent my district and do the work of the people.”
The Democratic House Leader, Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township, also issued a statement:
“I stand by Rep. Manoogian and her request for privacy. Our caucus is acutely aware of the challenges that come with being a female elected official and will not tolerate any threats of abuse, retribution and public embarrassment that are used to intimidate women.”The Democratic House Leader, Donna Lasinski, D-Scio Township
Rep. Marino was voted into the house in November of 2016 and represents parts of Macomb and Clinton counties.
6 News reached out to Rep. Marino for comment, but has not heard back yet.