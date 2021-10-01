State Rep. Andrea Schroder passes away from stomach cancer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Representative Andrea Schroeder passed away this afternoon after a battle with stomach cancer, reports Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth.

“Even in the worst days of her illness, Andrea Schroeder was a tireless and selfless friend who always put the needs of others before her own,” Wentworth said in a press release.

“When we were all worried about her health and her comfort, she was more concerned about helping the people she represented who had called into the office, finding out what was going on in each of our lives, sharing the latest news about her children, working with the close staff for whom she cared so much, and helping everyone around her succeed with their own personal priorities. That’s who she was as a person right from the start, and that is exactly how I will remember her.”

Schroeder, a Republican, represented District 43 which included Clarkston, Clintonville, Independence Township, Lake Angelus and Waterford Township.

She served on the Energy and Rules and Competitiveness committees.

“We are struggling with her loss today, but even more we are all feeling deeply for the close family and friends who have lost such a wonderful person. Andrea’s family has requested time and space to grieve and make their arrangements, and I ask that everyone please respect their wishes during this difficult time,” Wentworth said.

“I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of State Rep. Andrea Schroeder, following a long and hard-fought battle with stomach cancer. She worked tirelessly for her constituents while facing a struggle most of us cannot even begin to comprehend. Everyone that knew Rep. Schroeder could see how her passion for education and Michigan’s students ran deep. She was a fearless advocate for our children and leaves behind an incredible legacy. My prayers are with her family and loved ones at this time,” said MIGOP Chairman Ron Weiser in a statement.