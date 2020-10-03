State Rep. Beau LaFave test positive for COVID-19, and says he’s feeling “about 90% better”

Earlier this week Republican State Representative Bea LaFave from the 108th district tested positive for COVID-19.



He says, he tested positive on Tuesday and has been quarantining at his home in Dickinson County since last Friday.



He adds, that he is feeling about 90% better and he started showing symptoms last weekend, after coming home from Lansing.



“Our healthcare professionals have gotten very smart about how we treat this disease and have been able to learn things through this terrible time. So we’re getting better at combating this thing which is really good. But it’s still a really bad disease.” Said State Rep. Beau La Fave, (R) 108TH District.



LaFave says, he has continued to work on several bills at the state level while he has been home and is optimistic that he’ll be back in Lansing soon.

