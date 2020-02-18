State Rep. Rebekah Warren pleads guilty to operating while intoxicated

Image from MLIVE.com. | Screen shot of the OWI arrest of State Rep. Rebekah Warren, D-Ann Arbor who was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 30, on one misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated with blood alcohol content greater than 0.17 percent.

Auburn Hills, Mich. —

State Representative Rebekah Warren has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Warren, a Democrat from Ann Arbor was arraigned Jan. 30 on one misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated. Her blood alcohol content was greater than 0.17 percent.

Warren went public with admitting to driving while under the influence in a Fans of Rebekah Warren post, stating she had made a mistake to drive home drunk after a get together the day after Christmas.

“I fully own up to my behavior in December,” she wrote. “I am human, and I will stumble. When I do, I strive to take responsibility and act to correct my mistakes. To those of you who have shown understanding, sympathy and support – even though you may find fault in my actions as I do – you have my deepest appreciation.”

This story was adapted from our media partners at MLIVE.com. See Nathan Clark’s full piece here.