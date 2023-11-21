LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Since the war between Israel and Hamas exploded in October, the U.S. has seen a reported increase in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents.

State Rep. Noah Arbitt, a Democrat from West Bloomfield, on Tuesday night released a video highlighting a new service called Campus Antisemitism Legal Line allowing college students to report incidents of anti-Jewish hate and Islamophobia. The hotline also provides legal experts on how to respond.

The hotline is the result of a partnership between Anti-Defamation League, Hillel International, the Brandeis Center, and Gibson Dunn.

“College campuses are meant to be places where diversity of thought is not just tolerated, but cherished,” Arbit says in the video. “While every student has the constitutional right to free speech and free assembly, when discourse devolves into base intimidation, threats, or hate speech, every person on campus suffers.”

To access the hotline, text “CALLhelp” to 51555 or visit legal-protection.org.