Michigan reports new record high daily COVID-19 case count

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On October 24, 2020, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 3,338 new positive test results. That is the highest daily case count reported since the pandemic began. The state also reported 35 new deaths.

These new numbers bring the statewide total to 158,026 total cases and 7,182 deaths.

“The data shows we are continuing to see alarming increases in the incidence of COVID-19 infections in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy for Health. “It is now more important than ever that people take this seriously. Wear a mask every time you are going to be around someone outside of your own household. Avoid large gatherings and maintain a safe distance from others. If rates continue like this, we risk overwhelming our hospitals and having many more Michiganders die.”

While the data represents the date that the information was delivered to MDHHS from reporting labs, it does represent more current trends in disease occurrence.

In fact, more than 96% of the test results being reported today originated from specimens that were collected from individuals in the past five days.

As information is collected by Michigan’s public health community that better describes cases, we are continuing to see clusters of illness associated with facilities, programs and schools. These cases, along with a large number of community-acquired cases, have been contributing to the elevation in reports of confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following tweet this afternoon in response to the reported cases:

We are seeing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in Michigan right now. It is vital that we wear masks, avoid large gatherings, and practice physical distancing. Your fellow Michiganders and our frontline health care workers are counting on each one of us to do the right thing. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 24, 2020

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly.