State Representatives to hold a discussion on Great Lakes legislation

Mich (WLNS) – Later this morning as part of an effort to help protect the great lakes, two state representatives will be holding a discussion on a new bill for protecting the great lakes ecosystem.

Representatives Rachel Hood of Grand Rapids and Yousef Rabhi of Ann Arbor will be leading today’s discussion.

They will be joined by engineer Edward Timm, and lawmakers say, the main focus of today’s conversation will be to discuss new legislation to prevent devastating oil and gas spills by classifying anchor strikes as a felony in Michigan.

The discussion is scheduled to start at 10:30 am. 6 news will keep you updated as this legislation moves forward.