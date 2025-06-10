LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State Rep. James DeSana and Brad Paquette, as well as a representative from Michigan Vaccine Choice (MVC), are set to hold a news conference this afternoon to announce new “vaccine freedom legislation”.

Rep. Desana and Paquette say they have introduced legislation that will “protect individual liberty and parental rights by prohibiting discrimination based on vaccination status in employment, education, and access to public services.”

