But parties differ on what to do with additional cash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The state is forecasting an increase in revenue, but Democrats and Republicans differ sharply on what to do with the additional cash.

Leaders from the Senate and House Fiscal Agencies as well as the state treasurer meet regularly to present revenue estimates for the state current and upcoming fiscal years. Their estimates help lawmakers and the Governor’s office figure out how much money they’ll have to put together a budget.

And at the first revenue estimating meeting of 2024, the group told lawmakers that they see an unexpected increase in revenues of $420 million.

(WLNS)

The state’s fiscal years run Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. The meeting Friday looked at revenue projections for the remainder of this fiscal year – 2024 and estimates for fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

All three leaders Friday concurred the state could see millions more in revenues to both the general fund and the school aid fund.

These revenue estimates are based on the most recent economic projections and forecasting models. There are potential risks to the estimates agreed to Friday, including unexpected changes in the national economy and international economic issues.

“Michigan’s economy and revenues are strong and stable, laying the groundwork for the upcoming budget process,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “Confidence in our economy is expected to increase with lower inflation, lower interest rates, lower gas prices, and low unemployment. People are going to feel better and better about the economy as we move into 2024.”

State Sen. Sarah Anthony is a Democrat from Lansing and chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“Today’s revenue estimates were not unexpected, and in some areas, the numbers are stronger than previously forecasted,” she said in a news release. “As Senate Appropriations Chair, it is my charge, my challenge and my opportunity to take the revenue estimates determined today and turn them into a balanced state budget that continues to deliver for every Michigander.”

State Rep. Angela Whitwer, a Democrat from Delta Township, serves as chair of the House Appropriations Committee.

“I’m thrilled to say that we have confirmed a budget surplus for the state of Michigan this year — undoubtedly a testament to the strategic and thoughtful investments made by House Democrats and our commitment to the prosperity of our state and its people,” Whitwer said in a news release. “We not only repealed the retirement tax, but also expanded the working families tax credit and used one-time dollars to fund the cost of crucial programs over many years into the future. As chair of this committee, I’m proud of the collective efforts that made this possible. We’ll only continue maximizing every dollar to put Michiganders first.”

But some Republicans are saying the surplus opens the door for a tax cut.

State Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt, of Porter Township, issued a statement slamming Democrats and accusing the recently adopted 2024 budget of “blowing through” a budget surplus.

“As the Legislature moves forward in the annual budget process, it is important that we focus our efforts on responsible spending policies, including needed investments in education, public safety, and transformational infrastructure, as well as putting money back in the pockets of taxpayers,” Nesbitt said in an email statement. “We also know Michiganders cannot afford to continue shoveling millions into pet projects, unsustainable government bureaucracy, and global corporate welfare like Democrats did in 2023.”

Nesbitt is not alone in calling for tax cuts.

State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, serves on the House Appropriations Committee. In a statement she called for tax cuts as well.

“Any increases Michiganders have seen in their wages over the last couple of years are still being eaten up by inflation, and families continue to feel the pinch every time they step into the grocery store,” Lightner said. “The role of state government isn’t to spend all of people’s money. Lower taxes mean people keep more of the paychecks they earn, which helps them afford the everyday cost of living. With higher-than-expected revenue in Michigan, we can fund government services and sustain a tax cut. Even the governor has acknowledged the need to help families struggling with inflation. Let’s support that sentiment, cut the income tax rate back to 4.05%, and let families keep more of their paychecks.”

Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate, D-Detroit, pushed back on the GOP.

“We crafted a responsible plan for Michigan that allowed us to put money back into the hands of working families and return thousands of hard-earned dollars to older adults without sacrificing programs and services that benefit millions of residents.”