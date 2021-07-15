State senate adopts Unlock Michigan petition

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Members of both parties issued statements on Thursday after the Republican-led senate gave a green light to the Unlock Michigan citizen initiative, that aims to repeal a Michigan law that was used to set major restrictions during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week the state Board of Canvassers certified the petition following a court order. That gave the Republican-controlled Legislature the power to kill the law without intervention by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

It also could have gone on the 2022 statewide ballot for voters to decide, but it appears the legislature will handle the matter first.

The Michigan Democratic Party released the following statement on behalf of Chair Lavora Barnes:

“In keeping with their tradition of being bullies, the Michigan Republican-led Senate took a break from their vacation to adopt veto-proof legislation that would hamstring the Governor’s ability to protect Michiganders during a global pandemic. In their desperation for power, Michigan Republicans are willing to put all of our lives on the line while we wait for them to decide how to react during a public health crisis when time is of the essence. Stripping the emergency powers from the Office of the Governor is both short-sighted and dangerous.



Unfortunately for Michiganders, the Republicans could not find the time while in town to pass legislation that would support small businesses and childcare for working families.”

On the other side, Michigan Republican State Senator Kevin Daley issued his statement of support: