State Senate clears whistleblower proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The State Senate unanimously approved a new proposed constitutional amendment that will provide whistleblower protections for state employees.

If this becomes law, supporters say, this amendment would keep any state department from taking disciplinary action against an employee for communicating with a legislator or a legislative staffer.

Non-partisan legislative workers would also receive similar safe guards.

Since this new proposal would modify the Michigan Constitution, it would need at least 66% approval from the State House to pass.

Then it would make its way to the ballot next November for voters to get the final say.