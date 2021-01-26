State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. introduces COVID recovery plan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State Senator Curtis Hertel Jr. (D-East Lansing) has introduced legislation aiming to implement Governor Whitmer’s COVID recovery plan.

Senator Hertel outlined the bill’s goals in a press release

“Senate Bill 52 focuses immediate funding to our most critical needs in public health, jobs, and economic recovery, including: Utilizing federal funds to expand vaccine distribution to our goal of 50,000 a day; provide support to local health departments administering vaccines; and expand COVID testing, tracing, and lab capacity in Michigan.

Developing 3 new Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) programs providing targeted relief to Michigan small businesses.

Expanding food, rental, and property tax assistance for Michiganders financially impacted by COVID-19.

Creating the Office of Rural Development to address issues facing rural communities.

Providing unemployed and underemployed Michigan residents with targeted employment and training services, and resources necessary for gainful employment.

Offering extensive wraparound supports for single parents who participate in the Michigan Reconnect and Futures for Frontliners programs.”



“This is a multifaceted plan to keep Michigan’s momentum toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic moving forward,” Hertel said.

“We must work together to do everything we can to end this pandemic and this plan ensures that we put much needed resources toward that one common goal.”