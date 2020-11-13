State Senator Kim LaSata test postive for COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Republican State Senator Kim LaSata announced today that she tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday during a medical checkup. LaSata said she is asymptomatic.

The announcement comes just one day after Republican Rep. Scott VanSingel of Grant and Republican Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said they tested positive for COVID-19.

LaSata released the following statement about her diagnosis:

“When I was informed that I am positive for COVID-19, I couldn’t believe it. I had not experienced any symptoms prior to receiving a test administered during a routine, scheduled medical checkup, and I remain asymptomatic. Since I had no knowledge that I was exposed to the virus and experienced no symptoms, I attended Senate session and committee hearings as normal on Thursday.

“Upon my diagnosis, I began informing individuals I had been in close contact with and decided to inform my constituents and the public as well to reinforce that COVID-19 is in our community. It is real and can infect anyone.

“Throughout the pandemic, our hospitals and front-line health care workers have asked us all to take personal responsibility by washing our hands frequently, socially distancing and wearing a mask — even if you don’t think you need one. I have done my best to adhere to these recommendations.

“When this pandemic began, I sewed masks for my family and we wear them to protect ourselves and those most vulnerable. Let’s not forget COVID-19 is serious and can be deadly. Keep your guard up. Look out for each other.”

