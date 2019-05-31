State senator plans to challenge Michigan's term limits

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - One Michigan lawmaker plans to challenge how long politicians in our state can stay in office.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R - 16th District) says he plans to challenge the state's term limits through a ballot initiative in 2021.

"Most of the population has voted for term limits, most of the population wants it, I don't think it's a good idea," said Patrick Anderson, an East Lansing economist who wrote the 1992 term limit ballot language.

The idea came about at the Mackinac Policy Conference yesterday: a place where politicians and state leaders come together and share ideas.

"There's something in the ice cream up there on Mackinac Island," said Anderson. "This would be the third time that lobbyists, special interest groups, and elected officials are on Mackinac Island having expensive cocktails, eating shrimp, and convincing each other that the citizens want to eliminate some of their powers and give more power to the government."

Right now, Michigan lawmakers are limited to serving three two-year terms in the state House and two four-year terms in the state Senate.

"I'm really excited that the discussion around term limits has been reignited," said Nancy Wang, the executive director of Voters Not Politicians.

Wang says while they aren't sure of an exact solution yet, she's ready for potential change.

"It's a matter of us really thinking through and finding a solution that makes our government work better for the people," said Wang.

Sen. Shirkey plans to introduce the initiative near the end of his four-year term, so he says he can't be accused of benefiting from his own proposal.