State Supreme Court extends landlord/tenant order through 2020

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Supreme Court has now approved amendments to one of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders that will now provide state funding to prevent residents from being evicted while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

That program will be available for as long as a Centers of Disease Control and Prevention order remains in effect which halts evictions based on not being able to pay rent.

That order is set to continue through the end of the calendar year although federal court cases are challenging it.

As of September 1st, Michigan has provided approximately $10 million in rental assistance in 3,000 cases across the state.