State surplus store opens for one-day holiday sale

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Looking for an affordable holiday gift or conversation piece. Check out the state of Michigan’s Surplus Store this Saturday, December 8th from 8:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. for property seized by police, voluntarily surrendered at airports, or items no longer needed by government agencies.

Items like various knives, file cabinets, electronics, sporting goods, home furnishings, and musical or automotive equipment.

Get items usually reserved for government agencies and non-profit organizations with this rare in-person shopping event by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget at The Surplus Store (Building 600, 3111 West St. Joseph in Lansing).