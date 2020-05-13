State suspends defiant Owosso barber’s license

Owosso, MI (WLNS) – The Owosso barber who reopened his shop in defiance of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Orders has had his license suspended by the state.

Karl Manke confirms with 6 News that his license has been suspended but as of Wednesday morning he was still cutting hair because he had not been served the suspension order.

A week after Manke reopened in violation of state orders, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs announced the suspension.

Manke’s attorney was reportedly putting together a petition for an emergency hearing Wednesday to have the license suspension lifted.