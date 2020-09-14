Michigan Health Department to post school outbreak information every Monday

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)—-The state announced today, in an effort to provide accurate and timely information about COVID-19 in Michigan schools, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will begin reporting outbreak information by school building.

“Parents and students should know that if their school is listed, their local health department and school are already investigating. Based on that investigation, people are contacted individually if they were possibly exposed to COVID-19 at school,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Michigan schools are working hard to maintain a safe environment while also providing quality education.”

The information being posted on the website each Monday at 3 p.m., will include K-12, college and university school name, address, number of cases and if the cases involved staff, students or both.

This information does not provide a complete picture of school outbreaks in Michigan and the absence of identified outbreaks in a school does not mean it is not experiencing an outbreak.

Michiganders who are sick or have symptoms can get tested at numerous testing sites across the state.

