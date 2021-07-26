State Treasurer announces $130,000 investment in City of Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks announced on Monday that $2.7 million is being awarded to 16 municipalities through the Financially Distressed Cities, Villages and Townships (FDCVT) Grant Program. $130,000 of which will be awarded to Lansing.

$30,000 will be awarded for public service enhancements via technology infrastructure upgrades and $100,000 will improve public service.

“This grant program helps those municipalities that have faced recent financial challenges,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Infrastructure and public safety projects are critical services that residents depend on every day. By proactively assisting our local units of government, we are enabling our entire state to thrive.”  

The State Treasurer’s office released a list of each municipality and their incoming investment.

The following communities will receive funding this year, with projects and amounts noted (alphabetical order):

City of Allen Park
Water system enhancement through replacement of lead service lines
$200,000

City of Benton Harbor
Water system enhancement through replacement of fire hydrants and water valves
$300,000

Village of Burr Oak
Water system enhancement through replacement of water meters
$77,000

City of Ecorse
Public safety enhancement through replacement of one ambulance
$188,000

City of Flint
Public safety enhancement through installation of surveillance cameras and purchase of police body cameras
$183,505

City of Gaastra
Water system enhancement through repair of water storage tank
$298,000

City of Hamtramck
Public safety enhancement through purchase of police body cameras
$111,146

City of Highland Park
Public safety enhancement through installation of streetlights
$100,000

City of Inkster
Public service enhancement through infrastructure replacement of fire station building
$214,764

City of Inkster
Water system enhancement through replacement of fire hydrants 
$100,000

City of Lansing
Public service enhancement through technology infrastructure upgrades
$30,000

City of Lansing
Public service enhancement through technology upgrades
$100,000

City of Melvindale
Public service enhancement through technology upgrades
$18,075

City of Melvindale
Water system enhancement through replacement of fire hydrants 
$131,200

City of Muskegon Heights
Public safety enhancement through installation of surveillance cameras and purchase of police body cameras
$153,000

Village of Ontonagon
Public safety enhancement through replacement of fire department rescue truck
$227,995

City of River Rouge
Public service enhancement through renovation of dispatch center
$198,151

City of Saginaw
Public safety enhancement through replacement of streetlights
$37,109

City of Wayne
Public safety enhancement through repair of police building HVAC system
$35,000

