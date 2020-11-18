State unemployment insurance agency ready for surge in claims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The three-week pause is likely to have another impact on employment, but officials with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency want everyone to know they are ready for the expected surge and are providing instructions for future claims.

Officials say, those who did receive unemployment benefits, but then went back to work and expect to get temporarily laid off again, are encouraged to re-open their existing unemployment claims instead of creating a new claim.

Previous claims should have the same login information with benefits being received in the same way.

According to the insurance agency, they are more prepared for a surge of unemployment numbers with its increased capacity and efficiency after the record-breaking numbers from earlier in the year.