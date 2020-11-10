State unveils new online map to locate prescription drop-off sites

FILE – This Monday, April 6, 2020 file photo shows an arrangement of hydroxychloroquine pills in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, concerns are mounting about studies in two influential medical journals on drugs used in people with coronavirus, including one that led multiple countries to stop testing a malaria pill. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new online tool will now make it easier for people to dispose of their old or unwanted prescription drugs in a safe and more responsible way.

The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy has created an interactive online map that’ll now allow people to find the nearest prescription drug drop-off sites.

Officials say, throwing out your old prescription is not environmentally friendly and holding on to old medications can lead to them falling into the wrong hands.