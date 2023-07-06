LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Following the diagnosis of rabies in a nine-week-old kitten from Oakland County, State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland has issued a statement urging people to vaccinate their domestic animals against rabies.

“This means the virus is present in the community, making it fundamentally important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies,” said Wineland in a statement on Thursday.

The Oakland County kitten, who was found as a stray before its diagnosis, was ultimately euthanized after becoming sick with rabies.

Rabies is a viral disease that is usually transmitted by a rabid animal bite. Fourteen rabid animals, including the kitten, had been detected in Michigan this year as of June 28. The other cases include eight bats and five skunks throughout the Lower Peninsula.

“Any mammal, including humans, can be infected with rabies,” Wineland went on to say. “By vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus as well as having them avoid contact with wildlife, it protects both animal health and public health.”

Wineland added that the case of the kitten, though unfortunate, is not unexpected. Rabies is regularly detected in Michigan wildlife, and especially in bats and skunks.

Even if an animals lives inside, it’s important to keep them vaccinated in case they are ever exposed to a wild or stray animal that could be carrying rabies.

Michigan law requires ferrets and dogs to have currently valid rabies vaccinations.

In the United States, rabies is mostly found in wild animals. Only 1-3 cases of human rabies are reported annually, but about 60,000 Americans a year receive post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent the disease after a possible exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If a person does not receive medical care after a potential rabies exposure, the virus can cause disease in the brain and ultimately result in death.