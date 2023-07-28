LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Veterinarian, Dr. Nora Wineland, released a statement on Friday warning people not to leave their pets inside cars.

“As we experience high temperatures across the state, it’s critical for Michiganders to take action to protect their pets,” Dr. Wineland said. “Generally, even when temperatures feel mild and comfortable to people, vehicles can heat up quickly, putting pets at significant risk.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), the temperature inside of a vehicle can rise nearly 20˚F in just 10 minutes and almost 30˚F in 20 minutes.

The longer a vehicle is parked, the higher the temperature will get. Excessive temperatures can lead to heat stroke or even death in pets.

Wineland says that there is even a risk to pets while the air conditioning is on.

“If a car is left running with the air conditioning on, pets can still overheat if they are in direct sunlight and cannot move away to cool themselves. Opening a window or parking in the shade won’t make the situation any safer. The best location for pets to be if you are not taking them to your destination is at home,” Wineland said.

For more information on pets in vehicles and safely traveling with pets, visit the AVMA website.