State will pay $80 million in Doe Case settlement

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS):

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Department of Corrections Director Heidi Washington today announced the filing of a settlement document in the Doe et al. v. Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) cases.

Those cases involved those in which juveniles alleged they were sexually assaulted and harmed in various other ways while they were in adult prisons.

The case dates back to 2013 when a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of more than 1,300 youth prisoners.

According to the settlement agreement:

the State will pay $80 million in installments over the next three years

requires that any crime victim who is still owed restitution; any custodial parent who is still owed child support; and any court that has extended resources to a prisoner benefiting from the settlement must be paid first out of settlement proceeds.

the Michigan Department of Corrections will introduce a policy within six months, which will be directed to youthful offenders to address segregation, discipline, use of force, staff training and the reporting and tracking of incidents of sexual abuse and harassment above and beyond the protection of federal law.

the settlement will go before the Washtenaw County Circuit Court on April 9, and the court will determine if the agreement is fair, reasonable and in the best interest of the parties.

The MDOC has roughly 38,000 prisoners, with 29 of them being youthful offenders. In recent years there have been as many as 90 youthful offenders at one time.