Statement by Congressman Dan Kildee On the sixth anniversary of the Flint water crisis

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, Dan Kildee issued a statement marking the six-year anniversary of the Flint water crisis:

“Access to clean and affordable drinking water should be a right for all. Yet for Flint families, access to clean water has been a six-year struggle. Now, with the coronavirus pandemic, Flint faces a crisis on top of a crisis. Our community is resilient, but back-to-back public health emergencies have contributed to a unique crisis that requires further action to support families. “Justice for families comes in many forms, including holding those responsible for what they did to Flint. And while I’m grateful Congress acted to replace lead pipes and expand health care for residents, more can be done. This includes providing relief from high water bills, funding the Flint registry and investing in the Flint Community Schools, where many children exposed to lead could benefit from additional support. “Six years after the water crisis began, every American should not forget about what happened to Flint. Because what happened to my hometown is not an anomaly. Instead, what happened to Flint is a warning to the rest of the country that we must get serious about better protecting public health and addressing the injustices that we see in society.”



The Flint Water Crisis erupted in 2014 after the drinking water source for the city was moved from Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to the Flint River.

Following the source transfer, pipes leaked lead into the water, causing a spike in lead levels.

Just one week ago, an 18-month investigation into the Flint water crisis found former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder and his office attempted to pay off sick Flint residents and silenced a whistleblower.

According to a report by VICE, the five-year cover-up was overseen by Snyder and his top officials to prevent news of Flint’s deadly water from going public as well as attempts to limit the damage after the crisis made global headlines.



During the inauguration of his successor in January 2019, the report claims Snyder approached Karen Weaver, who was then the mayor of Flint to ask whether she could meet with Congressman Elijah Cummings.



“You have a lot of influence with him,” Weaver remembered Snyder saying to her about Cummings, according to the report.



As the chairman of the U.S. House Oversight Committee, Cummings led the charge for information about when Snyder and his administration first learned of the Legionella pneumophila bacterial outbreak in Flint.



Snyder testified to Congress that he first became aware of Legionella in January 2016, but Harvey Hollins, the director of the state’s Urban and Metropolitan Initiatives office, contradicted the governor, testifying to Congress that he informed Snyder about Flint’s Legionella outbreak in December 2015.



The reports claims that at the inauguration, Weaver said Snyder asked her to get Cummings to “back off” from investigating him.



Weaver also said Cummings wanted Snyder back to Congress for additional questioning. Cummings’ death in October 2019 prevented that from occurring.



Between 2014 and 2015, the waterborne bacterial disease may have killed at least 115 people. In addition to the outbreak, Flint’s water supply was contaminated with lead and other heavy metals, harmful bacteria, carcinogens, and other toxic components.



Snyder and his administration were investigated by a team led by special prosecutor Todd Flood from 2016 to 2019. The investigation may explain why the governor’s office’s legal fees, paid for by state taxpayers, came to at least $8.5 million in the years after the water crisis made national headlines.



Investigative subpoena documents obtained by VICE, along with details from sources with knowledge of the Flint water criminal prosecution include: