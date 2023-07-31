LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — State lawmakers joined Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Detroit area as she gave the more than $81 billion 2024 state budget its final approval.

Democratic leaders touted the investments being made to infrastructure, safety and healthcare for Michiganders.

More than $300 million will go toward public health.

Millions are going toward Medicare reimbursements and recommendations to tackle racial disparities in healthcare, such as mobile health units and grants.

Millions more will be spent on policing to pay for more state troopers and provide training for police officers already patrolling Michigan streets.

$41 million was earmarked for fixing roads and similar projects.

Whitmer called the budget bipartisan and says that the spending plan covers all Michiganders.

“The ‘Make it in Michigan’ budget delivers on the issues that really matter most to Michigan working families and sets Michigan up for long-term success,” Whitmer said.

“This work will not be done in a couple of years. It will not be done in five years. We have to set up a trajectory. We are bringing our rainy-day fund to an all-time high of $2 billion. We are building on our growing economic momentum.”

Not all lawmakers agreed with the budget decision, such as Republican State Rep. Matt Hall.

He called the budget partisan and said it ignored issues like police staff shortages and was filled with too many additional projects.

“Democrats chose the partisan path to pick winners and losers — rewarding their political allies with pork projects and unsustainable programs,” Hall said.