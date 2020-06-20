States Reporting Highest Average of New Coronavirus Cases

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) –The World Health Organization says we’re in a new and dangerous phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

After shattering a record-number of new cases in a single day globally global daily cases, 2.2 million cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and 119,000 people have died nationwide.

New spikes in COVID-19 cases from coast to coast:

Apple is now re-closing some stores in newly hit states, including North Carolina, Arizona, South Carolina and Florida.

COVID-19 positive tests in the Major League Baseball, NHL and PGA are forcing some sports facilities to close.

Major cruiselines are agreeing to suspend operations in the U.S. until Sept. 15.

And AMC, scheduled to open a thousand theaters next month, announced they will require people to wear masks after announcing they would be optional.

California and parts of Oregon are requiring everyone in public to wear a mask.

Anthony Fauci told CBS Radio he is frustrated with the debate.

“We have not succeeded in getting the public as a whole to uniformly respond in a way that is sound scientific public health medical situation,” he said.